Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 53.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,344 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 49,684 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in SEA were worth $13,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in SEA by 20.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in SEA during the second quarter worth $100,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SE opened at $98.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of -282.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.28. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $101.60.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. SEA’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.92.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

