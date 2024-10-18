SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 743,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE TT opened at $400.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $367.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.47. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $406.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.