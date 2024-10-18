SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 685 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 313,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 246,186 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 294,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 45,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 21,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period.

Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $29.94.

Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

