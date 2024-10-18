SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,343,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,753,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,518,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,269 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 299.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NVDL opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.25. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $91.70.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

