SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 675.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 40.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $227.34 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.61 and a 200-day moving average of $220.63. The firm has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,640,975.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,365.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ADI shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

