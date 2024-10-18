SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:MTUM opened at $208.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.03 and a 200-day moving average of $191.67.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

