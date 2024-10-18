SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth $33,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.56. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.43 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

