SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,769,000 after buying an additional 5,129,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Moderna by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,916,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,230,000 after acquiring an additional 120,621 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 42.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,724,000 after purchasing an additional 463,960 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,427,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.66. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,224,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,792,839.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,224,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,792,839.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,184 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,931. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

