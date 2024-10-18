SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $492,000 Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $1,890,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth about $1,302,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ecopetrol from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

NYSE:EC opened at $8.16 on Friday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.