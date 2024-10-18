SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $626,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 470.0% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,569,000 after buying an additional 3,108,511 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vistra by 9,668.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,015 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Vistra by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,488 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1,358.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,228,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,918 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Vistra by 315.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,175,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,096,000 after buying an additional 893,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $127.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 93.58 and a beta of 1.10. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $143.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.73 and a 200-day moving average of $88.52.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.30.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

