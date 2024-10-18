SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $648,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $279.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.