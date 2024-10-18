SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $693,000 Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,960 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 26,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

AGNC opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,692.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

