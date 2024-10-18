SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 509,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 452,790 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

CLM stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $8.17.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

