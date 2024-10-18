SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRDO. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 59.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 78.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 15,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $596,723.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,748,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,276,738.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,807,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,691,189.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 15,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $596,723.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,748,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,276,738.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,389,817 shares of company stock valued at $43,755,386 in the last ninety days. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $37.61 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $40.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.94 and a beta of 2.24.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

