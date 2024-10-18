SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $658,000 Investment in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,695.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,271,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,602,000 after buying an additional 1,226,496 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,836,000. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,558,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,549.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 47,698 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,896,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $45.21 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average is $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

