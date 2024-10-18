SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 333 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $188.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.93. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $196.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.82, for a total value of $215,884.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,669 shares in the company, valued at $97,281,665.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,131 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

