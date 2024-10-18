SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 72.1% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 84,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.42.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.