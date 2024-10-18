SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $216.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $175.87 and a 52-week high of $222.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.56 and a 200 day moving average of $208.42.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

