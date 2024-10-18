SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 132 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 103.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at $61,906,072.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,906,072.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zscaler from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.97.

ZS opened at $188.76 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.60 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.47 and a 200-day moving average of $180.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

