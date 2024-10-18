SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,674,000. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day moving average is $93.92. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

