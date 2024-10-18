SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 138 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $92.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.09. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $93.05.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2566 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

