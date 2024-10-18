SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 138 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $92.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.09. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $93.05.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Capital Strength ETF
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.