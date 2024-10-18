SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,480 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 136.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,894,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,478 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,538,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,653,000 after purchasing an additional 63,750 shares during the period. Baymount Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,185,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 913,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,956,000 after buying an additional 63,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC now owns 884,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,458,000 after buying an additional 92,200 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.05.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

