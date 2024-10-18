SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.7% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.4% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 73,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 45,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BEP stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.41). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -308.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BEP shares. UBS Group upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

