SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 184 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average of $72.94. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.