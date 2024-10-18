SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 300.0% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 17.9% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Toyota Motor stock opened at $171.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $159.04 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.22. The company has a market cap of $230.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

