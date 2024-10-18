SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 263 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VT opened at $119.98 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $120.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.31.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

