SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,490.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,957,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,347 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 231.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,338,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after purchasing an additional 935,239 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 74.6% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,514,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,720,000 after purchasing an additional 647,096 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 61.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,222,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,201,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $70,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNG opened at $182.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $193.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.16.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

