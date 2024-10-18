SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 540 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 35,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $43.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $61.20. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Dbs Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.