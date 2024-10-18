SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. HTLF Bank lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 109,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $81.88 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.36.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

