Sensient Technologies (SXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $403.53 million for the quarter.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

SXT stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SXT. StockNews.com cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXT

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In related news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $142,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,714.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.