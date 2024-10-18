Sentry LLC Sells 660,489 Shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHIL)

Sentry LLC reduced its position in shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHIL – Free Report) by 97.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,489 shares during the period. Sentry LLC’s holdings in Benson Hill were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the second quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Benson Hill by 0.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 421,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Builders Vision LLC increased its holdings in Benson Hill by 1.2% during the first quarter. Builders Vision LLC now owns 11,631,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 138,888 shares during the last quarter. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benson Hill Stock Up 1.7 %

BHIL opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Benson Hill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.16.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill ( NASDAQ:BHIL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($1.17). Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 124.29%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

