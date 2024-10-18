SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,415,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,522,000 after acquiring an additional 236,652 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,791,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,051,000 after buying an additional 461,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,785,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,400,000 after buying an additional 1,282,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 745,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,424,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after buying an additional 30,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese sold 4,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $53,570.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 588,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,643,367.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese sold 4,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $53,570.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 588,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,643,367.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 10,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $137,852.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,916.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,417 shares of company stock worth $1,713,281 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everi Price Performance

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Everi had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.25 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Everi in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

