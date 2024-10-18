SG Americas Securities LLC Has $389,000 Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 31.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 545,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 130,204 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after purchasing an additional 111,701 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 78.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 283,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 124,218 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 43.0% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 74,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $1,180,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on GDEN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Golden Entertainment Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.34 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 33.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is 10.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $25,756.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,896.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

