SG Americas Securities LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 448.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 62,865 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 407,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 36,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 733.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 47,333 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NHI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

NHI stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $86.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.03%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

