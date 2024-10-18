SG Americas Securities LLC Has $424,000 Stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of PDFS opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 598.60 and a beta of 1.48. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $39.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.76.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.60 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. Analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

