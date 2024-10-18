SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $421,000 in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,503 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHE. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter worth $70,424,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 176.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,269,000 after buying an additional 392,699 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 85.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,606,000 after buying an additional 206,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,405,000 after buying an additional 159,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth $2,883,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Benchmark Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $48.58.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Benchmark Electronics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $302,017.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,552.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

