SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,587 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,388,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $356,670,000 after buying an additional 63,943 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,030,000 after buying an additional 86,291 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,322,936 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,855,000 after buying an additional 25,799 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,041,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,910,000 after buying an additional 35,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,266 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $94,924.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,811.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $32,436.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,561 shares in the company, valued at $266,754.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $94,924.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $517,811.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORA opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average is $72.26. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.07 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 14.89%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORA. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

