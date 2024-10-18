SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 9,168 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Old Second Bancorp worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $764.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Old Second Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

In related news, Director John Ladowicz sold 30,585 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $496,088.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,694.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

