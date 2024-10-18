SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 25,202 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,202 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Hayward by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,775,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Hayward by 85.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 293,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 135,027 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Hayward by 7.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 278,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hayward by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 270,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hayward had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $284.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hayward

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $612,426.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,797.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

