SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 82,026 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4,746.7% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 365,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 358,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 109.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWC opened at $41.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

