SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,424 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,424 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank raised Chord Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chord Energy from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.18.

Chord Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $130.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.97. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $126.38 and a one year high of $190.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.43 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 17.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,485.67. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

