Shan Shamsher Kanji Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Atturra Limited (ASX:ATA) Stock

Atturra Limited (ASX:ATA – Get Free Report) insider Shan Shamsher Kanji purchased 2,000,000 shares of Atturra stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,200,000.00 ($1,476,510.07).
Atturra Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Atturra Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atturra
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Atturra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atturra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.