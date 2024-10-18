Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.50 ($2.91) and traded as high as GBX 222.50 ($2.91). Shore Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.91), with a volume of 3,258 shares trading hands.
Shore Capital Group Trading Up 43.5 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 222.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 222.50. The company has a market cap of £48.00 million and a P/E ratio of 21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19.
About Shore Capital Group
Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.
