Short Interest in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Increases By 7.5%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,560,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 38,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 29.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ASTS opened at $28.49 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.62.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $2,066,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,182.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $62,424.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 712,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,476,699.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,182.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,700 shares of company stock worth $3,220,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,531 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at $2,900,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at $9,270,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth $4,757,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASTS shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

