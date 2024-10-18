Short Interest in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Declines By 6.1%

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Canoo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GOEVW opened at $0.04 on Friday. Canoo has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.
Canoo Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canoo
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- What are earnings reports?
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.