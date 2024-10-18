Short Interest in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Declines By 6.1%

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Canoo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOEVW opened at $0.04 on Friday. Canoo has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

