Short Interest in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Declines By 7.8%

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,930 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $24.45 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $168.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

FSFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $20.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

