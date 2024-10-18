Short Interest in Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL) Decreases By 5.1%

Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 32.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fitell stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.08% of Fitell at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTEL opened at $17.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. Fitell has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $39.89.

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names.

