Short Interest in FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Declines By 7.5%

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTLF shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of FitLife Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of FitLife Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

FitLife Brands Stock Performance

FitLife Brands stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. FitLife Brands has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $146.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93.

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 28.06%. On average, analysts expect that FitLife Brands will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FitLife Brands Company Profile

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

Featured Articles

