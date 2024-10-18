Short Interest in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Decreases By 6.8%

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 555,500 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 596,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Freedom by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 44.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Freedom in the second quarter worth about $618,000. Sparta 24 Ltd. purchased a new position in Freedom in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,996,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freedom by 901.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of FRHC opened at $105.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Freedom has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $105.42. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.74 and a 200 day moving average of $81.54.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $450.72 million during the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 32.00%.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

Featured Articles

