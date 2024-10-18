Short Interest in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Increases By 7.6%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 8,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu
Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance
Shares of GOTU opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.38 and a beta of -0.01. Gaotu Techedu has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.95 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 20.26%.
About Gaotu Techedu
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.
